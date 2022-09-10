Karisma Kapoor Reminds Age Is Just a Number with Her Latest Sexy Pic, Says 'I Sea You'

Karisma Kapoor, who turned 48 in June this year, is the darling of Bollywood. There was a time when the actress used to rule Indian cinema. While she’s not seen often on the big screen, Karisma is quite active on Instagram and keeps surprising her Insta family with her drop-dead gorgeous looks from time to time. Her latest post on the social media platform has left everyone spellbound with her natural and effortless beauty, and we cannot seem to take our eyes away from her.

Karisma posted a stunning photo of herself in a purple sequined top with a plunging neckline. The diva looked refreshingly beautiful in a no-makeup look and open, wavy hair. She captioned the post, “I sea you" along with emoticons of a seashell, a wave, a palm tree, and a purple heart.

Advertisement

The sleeveless dress featured a halter neck and the actress used just the right amount of accessories to complete her look. She wore a shell necklace and a long gold pendant chain that went perfectly well with her look. Her loose hair kept the fun, easy-breezy vibe of the beach in check, and what makes the photo all the more endearing is the fact that there were no filters used in it.

Take a look

The lovely beachside background of the photo added all the right colours to the frame and lent it an aesthetic touch that makes the post a treat for the eyes. The comments section was filled with praises for the look, and Shibani Dandekar, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, and Neelam Kothari among others couldn’t help but express their amazement in the comments. Famous nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar commented, ‘Hello hotness!!’ and dropped two fire emojis.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For those unaware, Karisma made her film debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991 and has worked in various films, TV shows, and web series. She was last seen on the silver screen in Zero in a special appearance.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here