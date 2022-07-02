Karisma Kapoor 'Reunites' With Sister Kareena Kapoor On A Sunny Day In London; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna and many other Bollywood celebrities recently flocked to London. Needless to say, London city has become a hotspot for our stars this summer. Our social media feeds are packed with glimpses from their stunning holiday. Recently, to join the tribe, Karisma Kapoor also landed in London and shared a selfie on her Instagram.

Karisma reunited with her sister Kareena, who is vacationing in London city with her extended family. Both Lolo and Bebo posed for a selfie and treated their fans to a cute “reunion" glimpse They went for casual looks, while Karisma donned a green sweatshirt and added a black cap to the look. Kareena looked stunning in the lime sweatshirt. She captioned the photo, “Reunites," with the hashtag sister squad.

As soon as she uploaded the photo, fans rushed to the comment section and complimented the Kapoor sisters. One of them wrote, “Both are looking amazing, Lolo you are the best." Another one said,"Karisma is a beauty."

Karisma also added a photo of her quick bite from a restaurant in London. She shared the photo of pepperoni pizza with a sticker “You and me forever."

Biwi No. 1 actress also shared a picture with businessman Adar Poonawalla and his son. She captioned the photo, “With the handsome boys, missed you Nats (Natasha Poonawalla)."

On the work front, Karisma announced her next project, brown. She was last seen in the lead role in 2012, Dangerous Ishq. She also did cameo roles in many films like Bombay Talkies and Zero. In 2020, she made her OTT debut with the Zee5 show Mentalhood.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forest Grump. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. Kareena also recently completed the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

