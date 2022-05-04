Karisma Kapoor Tightly Hugs 'OG' Salman Khan in Cute Eid Photo; Fans Say 'Please Get Married'

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan’s onscreen pairing was a super hit in the 90s. The duo has worked together in several hit films including ‘Biwi No. 1,’ ‘Judwaa,’ ‘Jeet,’ ‘Andaz Apna Apna,’ and ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’. Needless to say, fans were excited to see them together once again when they reunited at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Tuesday night.

Karisma took to Instagram to share happy pictures with Salman from the bash. In one of the photos, Karisma is giving a tight hug to Salman as they pose for the cameras. “Back with the OG! Eid Mubarak everyone," Karisma captioned the picture. As soon as she uploaded the photos with Salman on her Instagram profile, fans began flooding the comment section with adorable messages. “OMG, please get married," one user wrote. “Please marry each other," wrote another user. A third user commented, “You two make a beautiful couple on screen as well as off screen."

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor did an AMA (ask me anything) session with her fans on Instagram last week. During the brief session, Karisma answered a variety of questions, ranging from her favourite people to her favourite food. One of the questions she was asked was if she would ever consider marrying again. To this, Karisma shared a GIF of a confused and perturbed-looking person and wrote, ‘Depends!’

Karisma married business Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children together- daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. The divorce got ugly with both parties leveling several allegations against each other.

In an interview to Hindustan Times post the divorce, Karisma’s father actor Randhir Kapoor had revealed that he was never in favour of the match. “Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don’t need to run after anyone’s money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sanjay is a third-class man. I never wanted Karisma marrying him."

