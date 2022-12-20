Kariya To Kalasipalya, Kannada Actor Darshan’s 10 Blockbuster Films With IMDb Ratings

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa recently came under the scanner after he made a controversial statement about the Goddess of Luck. During one of his interviews, the 45-year-old said that when Lady Luck knocks at your door, you must grab her and strip her naked.

Darshan further added that if one gives her clothes, she will immediately leave. His insensitive remarks led to outrage among the masses. But who is Darshan? What’s his contribution to Kannada Cinema? Read on to find out.

Take a look at the Sandalwood actor’s top 10 blockbuster films with IMDb ratings:

Kariya: Darshan played the titular role in the 2003 film Kariya, written and directed by Prem. He essayed the character of an assassin in this gangster film, which was a big commercial success. Kariya has a rating of 7.0 out of 10 on IMDb.

Namma Preethiya Ramu: In the same year, Darshan also starred in director duo Sanjay-Vijay’s Namma Preethiya Ramu. His exemplary portrayal of a blind singer, Ramu, in this hit Kannada film was highly praised by critics and audiences alike. The 2003 film has an IMDb rating of 6.3 out of 10.

Kalasipalya: Darshan’s Kalasipalya was a romantic action film that debuted on the big screen in 2004. Directed by Om Prakash Rao, the blockbuster film starred Darshan and Rakshita in the lead roles. Kalasipalya has an IMDb rating of 5.4 out of 10.

Gaja: K Madesh’s 2008 film Gaja boasted of Darshan, Devaraj and Navya Nair in the lead roles. It was a remake of the Telugu film Bhadra. The hit film has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.

Navagraha: In 2008, Darshan also won the audience’s hearts with his performance in Navagraha. The heist thriller was helmed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and AV Chinthan. It has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.

Saarathi: Darshan starred opposite then-debutante actress Deepa Sannidhi in Dinakar Thoogudeep’s award-winning 2011 film Saarathi. The romantic actioner received three awards at the Karnataka State Film Awards. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.

Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna: Darshan played the role of a nineteenth-century Indian revolutionary, Sangolli Rayanna, in the 2012 war film Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. The film, directed by Naganna, was a smashing hit at the box office. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.

Bulbul: Darshan created a rage at the ticket booth with his 2013 film Bulbul, directed by MD Shridhar. The romantic-comedy film was not only critically lauded but was also a commercial success. It has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10.

Yajamana: Darshan shared the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope in the blockbuster 2019 film Yajamana. The social actioner was directed by Pon Kumaran. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.

Roberrt: Darshan was last seen in the 2021 film Roberrt, which went on to become the sixth highest-grossing Kannada film of that year. The action thriller was written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. It has an IMDb rating of 5.9 out of 10.

Darshan will next be seen in V Harikrishna’s upcoming action drama film Kranti, which is slated to release on January 26, 2023.

