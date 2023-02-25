The two-day Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023 kickstarted on February 24 with much enthusiasm and zeal. Six teams, including Hoysala Eagles, Ganga Warriors, Wodeyar Chargers, Vijayanagara Patriots, and Rashtrakoota Panthers, will compete for dominance over the course of two days. The third edition of the KCC was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai in a grand event at Chinnaswamy Stadium, where all the cricket matches will be conducted.

On the premises of the stadium, the Chief Minister hoisted an 80ft long and 140 ft wide Kannada flag. Minister of Health and Family Welfare, K Sudhakar also graced the occasion. Each occasion contains one international cricket player in addition to renowned ambassadors like Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra, Dhruva Sarja, Dhananjaya, Ganesh, and Shivarajkumar.

This season, the KCC competition will witness some prominent names from the cricket fraternity like Suresh Raina, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Subramaniam Badrinath, flaunting their skills on the field. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has taken up the reins of the KCC Cup this time.

Both cricket enthusiasts and movie buffs attended the inaugural sporting event. Numerous Sandalwood celebrities like V Ravichandran also met with the cricket and film players. He encouraged them to make their country proud.

According to OTT Play, the two-day extravaganza will include an assortment of entertainment activities in addition to cricket. Producer KP Sreekanth, film directors Nandakishore, and Dinakar Thoogudeepa, accompanied by Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of Homable Films and co-founder of KRG Studios, are the noteworthy patrons of the KCC Cup.

The Hoysala Eagles team is captained by Kiccha Sudeep, with Chris Gayle accompanying him as the international player. The captain of Ganga Warriors is Darling Krishna, with cricketer Suresh Raina joining his side. The team, Vijayanagar Patriots, is led by Pradeep Bogadi along with Herschelle Gibbs playing by his side. Actor Ganesh is the captain of the Kadamba Lions, and Tilakaratna Dilshan is the team’s international player.

As for the last two teams, the captain of the team Rashtrakuta Panthers is J Karthik with Subramaniam Badrinath being the international player. Wadeyar Chargers is led by Shivarajkumar, and Brian Lara is their international player.

Zee Network is KCC’s official broadcast partner, with Zee Picchar as its Television partner and Zee5 being its streaming partner.

