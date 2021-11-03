Karnataka Govt Allows Entry of Fans to Puneeth Rajkumar's Samadhi

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar‘s family conducted ‘Haalu-Tuppa’ ceremony (offering of milk and ghee to grave) at Kanteerava Studio premises where his mortal remains were laid to rest on Tuesday. Though prohibition orders are in place, thousands of his fans surrounded the stadium premises and urged that they should be allowed inside to pay respects to their favourite star. Owing to the pressure, entry was allowed.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth’s elder brother said that his younger brother belonged to the masses and since the family worshipping is done, they can visit his grave anytime, he said. Puneeth’s wife Ashwini, daughters Dhriti and Vandana performed puja along with other members of the family.

Shivarajkumar on Brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s Death: ‘Feel Like I’ve Lost My Own Child’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna visited the residence of Puneeth Rajkumar and met his family members. “It’s a very shocking and heartbreaking development. It is not possible for us to believe what happened. I am speechless and don’t know what to say to his family members," he said.

“All are talking about only Puneeth Rajkumar’s virtues on how he involved into social service, how he encouraged talent. I don’t understand how God just took him away. My deepest condolences to his family, the people of Karnataka, and his fans. My heart goes out to him," he said.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise on October 29 sent shockwaves across the country. South stars including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others mourned the demise of the Kannada film star. Puneeth’s fans remembered the late actor as “one of the kindest and noblest" film stars.

The youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth was referred to as ‘Power Star’ and ‘Appu’ by fans. He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.