Karnataka Govt Likely to Confer 'Basava Puraskara' on Puneeth Rajkumar

The Karnataka government has decided to present an outstanding award to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29 of a cardiac arrest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to confer ‘Basava Puraskara’ to Puneeth posthumously, sources said.

An official order in this regard is expected soon. Puneeth always came forward to help people in need. Last year, the star actor had donated Rs 50 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to aid the state in its fight against Covid-19. Before that, he had donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Natural Calamity Relief Fund to help flood victims in North Karnataka. In a noble gesture, he donated his eyes after death.

Considering his noble and generous work for society, the government has decided to honour him with Basava Puraskara. The award is presented based on an individual’s contribution to social reforms and social change and work for bringing about religious harmony.

The decision came after fans wrote a special letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister requesting him to recognise Puneeth’s noble works and give him the title of Karnataka Ratna along with Basava Puraskara. There has been a positive response to the letter from the government.

Karnataka Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the State, is awarded to a person for his extraordinary contribution in any field.

Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the most popular stars of Kannada cinema, was the youngest of five children of actor and Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar. He died on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was 46. His death had sent a shockwave across the country. From politicians and actors to prominent personalities of almost every field condoled his demise.

Meanwhile, the demand is growing for Puneeth to be awarded a ‘Padma Shri’ posthumously. Apart from his fans, two current ministers of the Karnataka government have also echoed the demand. Ministers BC Patil and Anand Singh have urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take the recommendation to the Union Government.

