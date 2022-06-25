Karnataka Minister Anand Singh Gets Puneeth Rajkumar's Jacket Framed on Office Wall

Anand Singh, the Karnataka Minister of Tourism, Environment, and Ecology, has paid a heart-warming tribute to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar. In an image going viral, the minister’s office has a framed jacket of Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year in October.

It is said that Puneeth Rajkumar wore this jacket in Hospet and later gave this jacket to one of his fans.

Minister Anand Singh’s son got hold of the jacket from his fan and he got it framed and hung on the wall of his father’s office. The image of the framed jacket is going viral, and the fans are getting emotional remembering their favourite star. On many occasions, the actor was seen wearing the same jacket, one of his favourites.

Advertisement

Previously, Minister Anand Singh also responded to the calls of fans of Puneeth Rajkumar. The minister stated that he would name a circle in the city after Puneeth’s name. Moreover, an art gallery and park in Hospet will also be named after him.

Former politician and mining tycoon, Gali Janardhana Reddy at Bellary remarked that he would request the government to make a hospital and school in the name of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. It is said that the late actor had a strong fan base and some traditional connections with Ballari and Vijayanagara.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie was James. On October 29, 2021, the actor died because of cardiac arrest. After his death, the actor received Karnataka Ratna posthumously.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.