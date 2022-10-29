Karthi and Suriya Launch Trailer of Nitham Oru Vaanam

The trailer of Nitham Oru Vaanam is out. It was released on Friday by the popular brother-duo of Suriya and Karthi on their respective social media handles. The Jai Bheem star praised the upcoming film and Ashok Selvan for his choice of scripts. Sharing the trailer, Suriya wrote, “Can feel all the Love that’s gone into this warm film @AshokSelvan like your selection of scripts keep going! https://youtu.be/JFwe0lgPDqA Good Luck Team!! #NithamOruVaanam"

Meanwhile, Karthi expressed his happiness in launching the trailer and also wished the best to the film team.

“Happy to share the interesting trailer of #NithamOruVaanam. All the best to the entire team and Ashoku 🙂 https://youtu.be/JFwe0lgPDqA Releasing on Nov 4th in Theaters," the actor wrote.

Going by the trailer, the film seems to be a feel-good romantic drama. It shows three different settings, where Ashok Selvan appears in different looks alongside the three female leads, Aparna Balamurali, Ritu Varma, and Shivathmika Rajashekar in different stories. Nitham Oru Vaanam marks Aparna’s first Tamil release after she won the National Film award for Suriya’s Soorari Pottru.

Earlier, talking about the film, Ashok Selvan said, “I have acted in many films with love stories. So, I decided to stop acting in romantic films. In this case, I agreed because I was captivated when I narrated the story of Nitham Oru Vaanam. It has 3 stories and 3 different looks for me. I was interested in speaking and acting in the language spoken by the people of the Kongu region."

Directed by debutant Ra Karthik, the bilingual film will be released in Telugu as Aakasam. It is set to hit the theatres on November 4 and will be clashing with multiple new releases at the box office on the day.

