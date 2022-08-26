On Vijayakanth’s Birthday, Karthi Pays A Visit to Honour Him

Former Tamil actor and founder member of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party Captain Vijaykanth celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, August 25. The veteran actor has been one of the most popular leading men in Tamil cinema right through the 80s and the 90s. His popularity earned him a devoted fanbase and he received numerous wishes from his friends, fans and followers. The South Indian Actors Association, of which Vijaykanth was a president in the past, also extended their wish to the actor and contemporary Tamil star Karthi visited Vijaykanth’s house on behalf of the association.

Karthi, who presently serves as treasurer of the South Indian Actors Association, personally went and felicitated Vijaykanth with a bouquet, sent to him by the Association. Executive Committee members Premkumar and Hemachandran were also present with him. Speaking on the occasion, Karthi said that the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Vijayakanth is his courage. He also said that since childhood, he heard that Vijaykanth never sends back a visitor to his residence without offering them food and he experienced it first-hand. He also said he was honoured to be wishing Vijaykanth on behalf of the association.

It is noteworthy that Vijayakanth, who was the president of the Association resigned from the post after he formed his own political party. He also served as an MLA twice, representing the constituency of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam respectively.

Vijaykanth, affectionately known as “Captain," has acted in more than 150 Tamil movies. He has performed alongside performers from all generations and collaborated with a number of directors. He has no prior experience in the film industry but has built a brilliant career as one of the top heroes of his era. Over the course of his career, he only ever worked on Tamil movies.

