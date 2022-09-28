Karthi Jokes He Would Have Even Taken Up A Horse's Role To Be Part of Mani Ratnam's PS:1

Karthi, who has been a part of some popular films down south and will soon be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1, joked that he would have even taken up “the role of a horse" to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. Karthi is playing the role of Vandhiyathevan in the period drama. The film has many characters portrayed by some of the big names in the entertainment industry.

The cast of PS:1 including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi, along with the film’s director Mani Ratnam were present at a pre-release press conference of the film in Delhi on Monday. During the event, Karthi talked about his experience of working as an Assistant Director with Mani Ratnam too.

Karthi said that he started his “life" as an actor with Mani Ratnam as an Assistant Director. He said, “I wanted to become something in films and I wanted to learn filmmaking from Mani Sir, and all the discipline that I have till today has come from what I have seen and learnt from his films. So, from being an assistant director to taking one small character and getting a chance to act, and then I took his word that if that film didn’t work he would take me back. Thankfully, it did work and things fell into place and I became an actor.

“Then again I had to go back to Sir in 2017, and I completely re-learnt everything. There is one experience that we all of us have as actors when we come here, you unlearn so many things and then re-learn them, that’s an essential part of our lives. I got another push in how I would approach characters, how I select films and the kind of films I would want to do. The peace and energy that I have to go to shoot, all that comes from Mani Sir."

The Theeran actor added, “We are so proud to bring this film to you. This book was written in 1950 as a series and published in 1955. Till today it is one of the best-selling books, and it’s feeding so many publishers till today. It’s sold so much and finally, now it’s been made into a film, it is in a format where we are talking about our heritage and culture, but also giving such an engaging screenplay and story for all of us to watch good characters. It’s historical fiction and 40 per cent of it happened 1000 years back. We all are really proud to become a part of it. The other day I was joking that Sir even if you want me to act as a horse I would act, that’s how much I wanted to be a part of the film."

Karthi also recalled an incident in Kashmir and that the shopkeeper from the place recognised him from his 2015 movie Kaashmora. “I went to Kashmir with my daughter. There was a shop. We wanted to buy a bag of chips, and he (the shopkeeper) asked me ‘Aren’t you Kaashmora?’ (Referring to Karthi’s film of the same name). We have been getting so much love from the north, but am glad that I am getting introduced in a proper Hindi film because this (PS-1) is releasing in five languages," said the actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan intervened and said that it is no longer about a film from a specific region or an actor from a particular state being identified by the audience. Now, thanks to OTT, people actually have access to different kinds of cinema from the same country and are celebrating the art.

“All these barriers have gone down. People want to see every movie from every part of the country. And so, we need to break away from the conventional way of thinking and help our audience and viewers also to not slide into the typical way of viewing art," said Aishwarya.

She concluded, “Art has always been there, and so have the artistes. The avenues were limited, but today it’s been made accessible. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. It’s so evident now that people are lapping up cinema in all its forms across the country, so it’s a liberating time for us. We collectively need to give more power to this liberation together."

Speaking of him being a newcomer in Bollywood, Karthi said, “It feels good to be a newcomer."

Aishwarya replied, “That is what we are assured in a Mani Ratnam film daily, we face that on a daily basis. It’s always the first time, it’s always figuring out how to keep it real and we will always be a new student on set and that’s why we all are inspired and excited."

PS: 1 is presented by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. It is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. It is directed by Ratnam with music composed by AR Rahman. PS: 1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

