Tamil actor Karthi is all pumped up for the release of two back-to-back films this year. On one hand, he will be reprising his role as Vanthiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 2, and on the other hand, Karthi has also joined hands with ace director Raju Murugan for a supposed heist thriller, titled Japan. However, even though the Tamil star is juggling his busy schedule, Karthi has proven that he is a man of compassion, before an actor.

Recently, a 29-year-old admirer of Karthi, named Vinod died after a heart attack. Vinod was the South East District Administrator of Actor Karthi Fan Club. The Viruman actor visited the family of Vinod in Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur to pay his last respects. He expressed his deepest condolences to Vinod’s family and paid tribute to his late fan by sprinkling flowers. Karthi even had a short interaction with Vinod’s close ones, comforting them.

Earlier, Karthi’s brother-actor Suriya also visited Vinod’s residence in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district to pay his last rites to the fan club administrator. Both Karthi’s and Suriya’s actions were appreciated by the masses, who lauded the brothers for their good work.

Meanwhile, speaking of Karthi’s upcoming cinematic venture Japan, the trailer and first look of the Raj Murugan directorial has grabbed the eyeballs of movie buffs. Karthi is billed to star in a never-before-seen avatar, sporting multiple, interesting avatars, ready to surprise his fans.

In the first look poster, the 45-year-old star exudes a flamboyant charm, longing on a sofa. The backdrop reveals Karthi in a gold-embedded frame, exhibiting a fierce look, decked up in a wide range of gold ornaments. Reportedly, Japan also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress, although there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

Karthi’s next, which is the second sequel to Ponniyin Selvan will arrive at the theatres on April 14.

