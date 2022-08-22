Karthi-Starrer Viruman Courts Controversy Over This Song

Strapline- Muthaiya’s last release Viruman, starring Karthi, has landed in controversy because of its song Kanja Poovu Kannala. The former minister of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Jayakumar has condemned the song, which has so far received 46 million views on YouTube. Jayakumar alleged that the song presents the state in bad condition. Jayakumar also took a jibe at the present government that because of them, drug addiction has spiked in the state.

The song Kanja Poovu Kannala is composed and produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The lyrics have been penned by Karumathur Manimaran. The duo of Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sidsri Ram have voiced the song, Kanja Poovu Kannala.

Advertisement

Viruman is a family drama set in a village. For the shooting, the crew travelled extensively to the regions of Theni and Madurai. Viruman highlights the importance of relationships and family in life. The film stars Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and Karunas.

Karthi’s Viruman is considered another hit. The day-wise box office collection of the movie-

Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore

Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.53 Crore

Day 7: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1 Crore

Viruman has collected Rs 35.48 Crore in the last eight days of its release. The film was released on August 12.

Advertisement

On the management front, it is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D entertainment banner. Viruman’s soundtracks are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

This is the second collaboration between Karthi and Muthaiya. Earlier, they worked on the action drama Komban. On the work front, Karthi is awaiting the release of his magnum opus and big-budget period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and will hit the theatres in September.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here