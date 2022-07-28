Karthi-starrer Viruman to Have its Audio Launch on August 3

Karthi-starrer Viruman, directed by Muthaiya, will soon have an audio launch event. Sources close to the movie Viruman have revealed that makers are pondering August 3 as the date for the audio launch. The event will likely happen at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Madurai, the source added.

When asked about the development, the producers affirmed that the audio launch will be there but dates have not been finalised. Recently, Karthi and Suriya Sivakumar locked the dates for the release. Viruman will hit the theatres on August 31. Viruman will coincide with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Talking about the movie, Viruman is touted to be a family drama set up in a village. For the shooting, the crew travelled extensively to the regions of Theni and Madurai. The movie will tell about the importance of relationships and family in life. Viruman stars Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and Karunas. In fact, the director’s daughter Aditi Shankar will play a role opposite Karthi.

On the management front, it is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D entertainment banner. Viruman’s soundtracks are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The rights to Viruman’s song are shared with Sony Music India. The makers have released a song from Viruman, titled Kanja Poovu Kannala. The lyrics of Kanja Poovu Kannala were penned by Karumathur Manimaran.

This is the second collaboration of Karthi and Muthaiya. Earlier, they were seen in an action drama Komban. Komban and Viruman both were set up in rural environments. Viruman will have a tussle with Pisasu 2. The horror drama film is directed by Mysskin. The two protagonists of Pisasu are Andrea Jeremiah and Rajkumar Pitchumani.

On the work front, Karthi is awaiting the release of his magnum opus and big-budget period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and will hit the theatres in September.

