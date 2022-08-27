Karthi Steals a Million Hearts With His Voice in Maaripoye Song From Oke Oka Jeevitham

Popular Tamil actor Karthi-starrer Oke Oka Jeevitham has successfully intrigued audiences with its mind-blowing teaser. Now, the makers of the film have spiked further curiosity among fans with the release of the third soundtrack from the film, Maaripoye. What’s more? Well, Karthi has lent his voice to the song.

Taking to Twitter, production company Dream Warrior Pictures shared the update on the micro-blogging site. “Change is the only constant… or is it? Maaripoye Song from Oke Oka Jeevitham ft. Karthi… Out Now," read the tweet.

The 4-minute 9-second song opens with a kid enjoying his time in a game zone. However, as soon as he puts on a pair of virtual reality glasses, things take a different turn. All the other kids start wearing the same VR goggles and we are introduced to a different scene where Karthi can be seen singing the Maaripoye song.

Donning an uber cool black coat and sunglasses, Karthi seemed to groove to the peppy beats of the Maaripoye song as the kids are left bewildered. As the video progresses, Karthi is seen dancing with the kids amid blazing lights. The song ends with glimpses from the film, featuring some of the kids.

The video didn’t take much time to grab the attention of Karthi fans. Netizens showered praises on the Karthi’s vocal skills, lauding the foot-tapping music. While one user wrote, “The detailing and making of this song is next level! What a creative direction… Wow Shreekarthik Sir," another commented “Unexpected one… Just wow…"

Apart from Karthi, the Maaripoye song has been sung by Travis A King, composed by Jakes Bejoy, and the lyrics have been penned by Madhan Karky. Helmed by debutante director Shree Karthik, the film, Oke Oka Jeevitham also stars actors Ritu Varma, Sharwanand, and Amala Akkineni in titular roles. The upcoming sci-fi is slated to hit the big screens in Tamil and Telugu languages on September 9 this year.

