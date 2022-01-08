Karthi To Play Double Role In PS Mithran's Sardar

Tamil star Karthi aka Karthik Sivakumar has teamed up with ‘Irumbuthirai’ director PS Mithran for a film titled ‘Sardar’. Karthi will play a double role in the film. A photo from the film has been doing rounds on the Internet and it features the actor in two different looks. He can be seen as a cop and as an old man in the motion poster of the film. The transformation achieved by Karthi for these two characters is praiseworthy and commendable.

Have a look at the motion poster of the film that comes with fascinating background music.

The writer and the director of Sardar, PS Mithran, posted a video on his Instagram profile that shows him giving some instructions to Karthi. Mithran wrote in the caption that the shooting of the film is going on with the very talented Karthi.

Sardar has an ensemble cast of actors like Rajisha Vijayan, Raashi Khanna, Simran, Karthi and Chunky Panday. This is going to be Rajisha’s third Tamil film after ‘Karnan’ and ‘Jai Bhim’. Bollywood actor Chunky Panday will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film.



Although Karthi-starrer Sardar was announced in November 2020, the film’s shooting got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The muhurat for P.S Mithran’s film was held on February 14, 2020 but then the shooting got delayed for a year. The shooting resumed on April 26 but then was again delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Producers of this film have suffered a loss worth of crores due to COVID-19.

Sardar is a spy thriller where Karthi will be seen in dual roles. The movie promises a lot of twists and turns. The film is being produced by S Lakshman Kumar’s Prince Pictures. Cinematography is being handled by George C. Williams while Rubens has been tasked with editing.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star in the action film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.