Karthi To Work With Director Arunraja Kamaraj Next, Announcement Soon

Actor Karthi is gearing up for his upcoming film Viruman, which is expected to hit the theatres on August 31. Several reports have indicated that Karthi could also be seen in Arunraja Kamaraj next directorial. According to reports, preliminary work for this film is completed and the official announcement will be made next week.

Preparations are also underway for casting an actor from Telugu cinema as a villain in this film. As of now, no other details related to this film have been revealed.

Karthi and Arunraja fans are excited about this collaboration.

On the work front, Karthi has several projects lined up. His film Viruman will hit the theatres on August 31. The film, written and directed by M. Muthaiah, features Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Soori and others in important roles.

Karthi is also a part of the film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, which is based on the historical novel by the same name, authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is directed by Mani Ratnam. Jayamohan has contributed to dialogues of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, while Kumaravel penned the screenplay. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and others are also part of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One.

Karthi will also be seen in the film Sardar written and directed by P.S. Mithran. Karthi’s looks generated a lot of curiosity around and about the film, which is currently in production. Apart from Karthi, Raashi Khanna, Chunkey Pandey, Rajisha Vijayan, Simran and others are there in this film.

Talking about Arunraja, his film Nenjuku Needhi, which was released recently, received appreciation from the audience.

