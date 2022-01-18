Karthik Subbaraj Announces His Next Titled Mahaan, Likely to Premiere on This OTT Platform

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj chose the auspicious occasion of Pongal to announce his upcoming film Mahaan. He tweeted a post wishing the people a very happy Pongal. Karthik further wrote that his film Mahaan is ready and delivered. Karthik added that the film will be released soon, and he can’t wait to show it to people. He concluded that the updates regarding the release and promotions of this film will be out soon.

The film was earlier called Chiyaan60 because it was Vikram’s 60th film but was later titled Mahaan. The film is preparing for an OTT release on Amazon Prime. And if everything goes according to plans, Mahaan will be Karthik’s second venture to his Amazon Prime.

Before this, Karthik’s first film, the Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thandhiram, was also released on the streaming platform. Mahaan has been produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Dark Cloud Studio. Young actor master Raghavan, who has been part of the films like Sethupathi, Rekka, Mahaan and others, will also be a part of this film. The action drama has been shot at several locations in Chennai, Goa and Darjeeling.

The official trailer of the film was released last year on August 20. The film looks like a power-packed action thriller from the visuals. The cinematography of this film looks quite enthralling. The audience is excited to see the father-son duo of Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram on screen.

Mahaan will be an emotional gangster drama between a father and a son. The film will star Vikram, Suman and Dhruv Vikram. The film has been written by Muthamil and Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for this film. A unique aspect of the film is that Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram will be seen doing the role of father-son.

Vikram was last seen in a music video Oru Manam. He will also be seen in several other films like Cobra, Dhruva Natchathiram, Ponniyin Selvan and Mahavir Karna.

