Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda 2 To Go On Floors On This Date In Madurai

The sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster drama Jigarthanda is all set to go on floors from December 11 with a muhurat puja, suggest reports. The upcoming movie’s shooting will be held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The first schedule of Jigarthanda 2 is expected to be an extended one. And, the major portion of the highly anticipated Tamil film will be shot in Madurai. The makers have also reportedly planned to shoot some of its portions in other locations across Tamil Nadu.

The director announced Jigarthanda 2 a few months ago with a short video. Since then, the film has been in the limelight for various developments. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial boasts of Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. SJ Suryah had previously collaborated with Karthik Subbaraj in the 2016 movie Iraivi. And, Nimisha Sajayan, who is best known for her roles in Malayalam films like The Great Indian Kitchen, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and Nayattu, will be making her Tamil debut with Jigarthanda 2.

Jigarthanda, which was released back in 2014, was a super hit film. It even went on to win two National Film Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan. The plot of the original film revolved around the life of a youngster, who aspires to become a film director by making a gangster drama and later moves to Madurai to shoot a real-life story of a gangster. Now, it will be interesting to see what twist the director adds to the much-awaited sequel of Jigarthanda. Whether Jigarthanda 2 will be in continuation of the 2014 film or be a spiritual sequel remains unknown as of yet.

