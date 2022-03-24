Karthika Deepam Fame Shobha Shetty Has Set Internet on Fire

Shobha Shetty, known for her role in the Telugu television sitcom Karthika Deepam, always catches the headlines with her stylish appearance. She portrays the character of Dr. Monitha in the show. With her style game on point, Shobha has this time won hearts in a simple blue top and denim. Striking different poses, the actress totally slays in the photos.

Shobha Shetty mainly appears in Kannada and Telugu TV serials. She is also known for her TikTok videos. She predominantly works in Kannada, Tulu, and Telugu language entertainment industries.

Born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka, Shobha has completed her schooling and graduated from Karnataka. She marked her acting debut with the Kannada TV show Agnisakshi, which telecasted in 2013.

Meanwhile, she entered the Telugu industry with the serial Ashta Chamma, which aired on the Star Maa channel.

With her on-screen presence and acting skills in her role as Dr Monitha in the Karthika Deepam, Shobha has gained immense popularity.

Speaking of Karthika Deepam, the show airing on airs Star Maa channel is the Telugu remake of Malayalam television sitcom Karuthumuthu. Ever since its premiere in 2017, the show has been enjoying a loyal fan base. The show is headlined by Archana Ananth and Arun Kumar as Soundarya and Anand Rao respectively.

Earlier starring Nirupam Paritala and Premi Viswanath in the lead, the duo left the show after it took a generation leap by completing 1300 episodes. Meanwhile, Baby Krithika and Baby Sahruda have also said goodbye to the show.

