Karthikeya 2 Release Date Postponed Again? Details Inside

Nikhil Siddhartha, who is believed to be one of the most talented actors in Telugu cinema, has cultivated a loyal fan base through his acting chops and good looks. The 37-year-old hunk starred in the hit mystery thriller Karthikeya in 2014. Karthikeya had received good reviews from both the critics and the audience alike. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of Karthikeya 2.

Nikhil Siddhartha is reprising his role in the mythological thriller which is a direct sequel to Karthikeya, continuing its story. Anupama Parameshwaran appears opposite him. The makers are increasing the hype about the film by releasing interesting updates and snippets. The trailer of the film was released recently and got a super response from the audience. The trailer has raised the expectations of the viewers.

The production of Karthikeya 2 had been affected by the pandemic and the release date was postponed multiple times with the makers finally announcing it to be July 22 this year. However, if reports are to be believed, the release of Karthikeya 2 has now been postponed.

Reportedly, producer Dil Raju has requested the makers of Karthikeya 2 to push the release of their movie in order to secure a solo release for his film, Thank You which is also slated for release on July 22.

Dil Raju has bankrolled Thank You under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and wants to avoid a direct clash with the Nikhil Siddhartha starrer. Thank you stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles and is helmed by Vikram K Kumar.

If reports are to be believed, Karthikeya 2 will now be released sometime in August, however, there has been no official announcement about the same as of yet.

