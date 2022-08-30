Karthikeya 2’s Screening To Be Halted In This Theatre On Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday

Kartikeya 2, which has been receiving rave reviews from the audience, is going to witness a pause in Hyderabad. According to reports, Devi Theater in Hyderabad will halt the film’s screening on September 1. The decision was taken by the theatre’s owners, owing to Telugu megastar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Devi Theatre is all set to screen Pawan Kalyans’ Jalsa and Thammudu on the occasion of his 51st birthday. Sources have also confirmed that Karthikeya 2’s screenings will be resumed at the theatre after the special screenings of Jalsa and Thammudu.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It was released on April 2, 2008. Alongside Pawan, Jalsa starred Parvati Melton, Ileana D’Cruz, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Brahmanadam and Kamalinee Mukherjee in prominent roles. In fact, this movie was a blockbuster hit, which created history in the Telugu film industry. On its opening day, Jalsa collected more than Rs 7 crore worldwide. Jalsa broke the record of 76 years in the Industry for performing exceptionally even overseas. To date, it remains to be the highest-grossing film in Pawan Kalyan’s acting career. Moreover, the trend of releasing the first look of a film was also started by Jalsa.

On the other hand, Thammudu, which was directed by PA Arun Prasad, hit the big screen on July 15, 1999. The film starred Pawan Kalyan, Preeti Jhangiani, Aditi Govitrikar, Bhupinder Singh, Achyuth, Brahmanandam, Ali and Kitty in the lead roles. Thammudu’s song Ramana Gogula had become a chartbuster back in the day. The film was inspired by the American movie Breaking Away. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Back then, it beat the record set by Tholi Prema to become the highest grosser of the actor. Thammudu also had the longest run at the Raj Yuvraj Theatre in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 has left social media buzzing with its roaring success at the box office. In fact, Karthikeya 2 has surpassed the collection of Akshay Kumar‘s Rakshbandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is a mystery thriller. It stars an ensemble cast, including Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha and Venkat.

