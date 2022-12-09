Karthikeya Fame Anupama Parameswaran Flaunts Her 'Trial And Error Tattoo'

Karthikeya fame Anupama Parameswaran is currently busy with her upcoming project, 18 pages. This Telugu film, which will hit the silver screen on December 23, features Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama, Raj Tirandas and Bhupal Raju in lead roles. Amid the production work, this beauty has taken time to flaunt her new tattoo. In the photos shared by Anupama, she can be seen decked up in a black saree and has kept her hair open.

Her tattoo, which she had done below her collarbone, depicts birds and a feather. She captioned her post: “Trial and error," followed by a clown emoticon. Her bubbly smile and somewhat blurry pictures have brightened the mood of her fans. A user wrote, “It’s not trial and error. It’s a heartbreak for fans. Always when you wear a saree, you look like an angel and a beautiful lady."

In the comment section, one fan asked whether it is a permanent or temporary tattoo. Anupama replied to the fan and wrote: “Temporary". A crazy fan of the Rowdy Boys actor describes her look in the black saree. She writes: “Fantastic, My melody queen with your unbelievable hairstyle for me is always like an African dark forest. You are great and are my little princess. And yes you are a princess and look sweet and cute in these two pics. God bless you my ever-best darkest air style queen.’’

The makers of 18 pages recently released an upbeat track, titled Time Ivvu Pilla. It has a single vocal lead by Simbu, whose voice can make us feel the pain of a breakup. This became an instant chart-topper because of Simbu’s energising and exuberant voice, and the trendy lyrics by Shreemani will appeal to young people. Nikhil dazzles with his sophisticated steps for Time Ivvu Pilla, and the hook step has the potential to go viral in no time. Gopi Sundar composed a thrilling track with high beats and a soulful groove. With BTS images, vocal samples and a few v images from the track, the team has been teasing its fans and keeping the excitement around the film alive.

