Karthikeya Fame Nikhil Siddhartha Hikes Remuneration After Back-To-Back Hits

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has delivered a massive success in the form of Karthikeya 2. In comparison to the Bollywood flicks Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, the film outperformed its rivals in terms of ticket sales and theatre occupancy. Nikhil Siddhartha described how overwhelmed he was by the success of Karthikeya 2 in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The duo Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran will be seen in the romantic comedy 18 Pages next.

The project will finally hit theatres on December 23. The film’s leading lady tweeted to announce the revised release date, writing, “One of its kind love story ~ Love, Emotions & gratefulness! #18Pages Worldwide Grand Release On Dec 23rd.".

Sukumar, a renowned screenwriter, wrote the script for the movie, which is supported by the GA2 Pictures production company. While A Vasanth ran the camera for the film, Gopi Sundar was brought in to create the soundtrack for 18 Pages. Additionally, Navin Nooli is in charge of this project’s editing division.

A source from the movie has informed Nikhil Siddhartha has increased his remuneration. The actor as per the source is asking for Rs 8 crore for a movie now.

On the work front, Tollywood’s new-age star will next be seen in action-packed mode, Spy. The actor offered a sneak peek to introduce his character from the movie, which has been helmed by GH Garry. According to the trailer, Spy looks like an action-packed film, and Nikhil will be appearing in this avatar for the first time. Nikhil shared the Twitter peek video and wrote, “A Thrilling Action Extravaganza Across Continents. Presenting, The INTRO GLIMPSE of @actor_Nikhil’s #SPY."

The project introduced Nikhil as a SPY and shows the actor traversing snowy mountains with a transmitter in hand before coming into a covert location that is stocked with weaponry. Nikhil takes action while riding a bike and shooting the adversaries while armed.

