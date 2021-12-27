Karthikeya Gummakonda To Vishnu Vishal: South Stars Who Got Married In 2021

The year 2021 will be ending in a week, leaving behind bitter memories in the hope of new energy and better days. This year has also witnessed some happy moments. In 2021, various film personalities got married beginning a new phase of their life. Here is the list of film personalities from the South film industry who got married this year.

Sunitha: On January 9, 2021 popular singer Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni in Hyderabad. It was her second marriage. Sunitha, who has sung many songs in Telugu movies, was first married to Kiran Kumar Goparaga at the age of 19 but she divorced him later. She has a son named Aakash and a daughter, Shreya, from her first marriage.

Pranitha Subhash: Actress Pranitha who got massive popularity from 2013 Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi got married to Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju on May 31 this year. They got married during the pandemic in a private ceremony attended by their families. Pranitha Subhash also starred in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2, both released on Disney+Hotstar this year.

Karthikeya: Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda tied the knot with his girlfriend Lohitha in Hyderabad on November 21 this year. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind and other celebrities from Telugu film industry attended their wedding.

Anandhi: Telugu actress Anandhi who made her debut in Prabhu Solomon’s movie Kayal got married to associate filmmaker Socrates in Warangal, Telangana in January this year. Socrates is the brother-in-law of director Naveen and worked as co-director in Alaudhinin-Arputha Camera, which has Naveen and Anandhi in the lead.

Vishnu Vishal: Actor Vishnu Vishal tied the knot with badminton player Jwala Gutta in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in April 2021. They got married in a private ceremony held at Jwala’s residence. They dated each other for almost three years before their marriage.

Bollywood also saw marriages of big film stars this year. The list of celebrities who got married this year includes Vicky Kaushal -Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar among others.

