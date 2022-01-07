Karthi’s First Family Outing In Two Years, Shares Adorable Photo With Kids

Tamil film star Karthi is currently finishing his role as Vandiyadevan in Ponniyin Selvan, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. The first part of the two-part film is set to be released in theatres later this year. Karthi is quite active on social media and he keeps on sharing his photos and videos as well as updates about his films. Karthi has now shared photos of his vacation with daughter and son. The adorable photos from his trip to Yercaud, a hill station in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, are going viral.

Though he loves to keep his fans updated on his latest projects through social media and even posts pictures with friends and family, he has not shared many photos with his kids in the past.

Advertisement

Karthi and Ranjani are happily married and have a daughter, Umayaal (born in 2013) and a son, Kandhan (born in October 2020). Karthi shared an adorable photo of him with his children. In this photo Karthi is seen happily walking with his daughter and son.

“First outing for kids (after almost two years of no travel) amidst nature’s beauty. Thank you @shambalayercaud for making our family holiday so relaxed and peaceful. GM Mr Ravi, Chef Brij Bhushan and the staff made it so easy for us by planning everything for the children," wrote Karthi sharing the photo.

The star is all set to wrap up the shoot of his ongoing project, Ponniyin Selvan. This film is based on the story of the life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman, who was later known as the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola. Aishwarya Rai is also playing an important role in this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.