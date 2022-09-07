Karthi's Message To Suriya On 25 Years In Films Gets A Cheeky Reply From Actor

Suriya completed 25 years in the industry on Tuesday. The actor’s first film Nerukku Ner was released in 1997. The film was directed by Vasanth and starred Vijay, Simran, Kausalya, Raghuvaran and Shanthi Krishna apart from Suriya in prominent roles.

Actor Ajith was supposed to be the male lead of the film. However, due to certain reasons, he had to quit his role at the time, and Suriya got a chance to be the protagonist of the film. On the superstar’s 25th anniversary in the film industry, his brother Karthi wished him on Twitter.

Advertisement

The tweet showcased a childhood photograph of Suriya and Karthi together. The caption read, “He worked day & night to make his every minus into his greatest plus. He focused only on outperforming his achievements. As a person, he made his already generous heart even larger and shaped the lives of thousands of deserving kids. That’s my brother! #25YearsOfCultSuriyaism"

To this Suriya replied with a tease saying, “Come! Anna, please keep singing!!" Suriya also tweeted on the morning of September 6 as he celebrated his 25 years in the industry. The tweet said, “Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your Suriya."

Both actors have shared a close bond even in the film industry. They have always supported each other throughout their careers and are currently part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram cinematic universe. While Karthi plays one of the protagonists called “Dilli", Suriya is playing the main antagonist of the universe named “Rolex".

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

In the past 25 years, Suriya has played several iconic characters in super hit films. Recently, his two films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru were given immense praise by the audience and critics alike for their apt representation of events they were inspired from. The films were adaptations of real-life incidents in two different situations.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here