Karthi's Sardar To Clash With Ajith Kumar's AK61 At The Box Office

With his flexibility and skilful performances, Karthi has created a reputation for himself in Kollywood. The actor has several potential projects in the works. By the second half of the year, it appears that Karthi will have had a fantastic run at the box office. Karthi’s forthcoming rustic entertainer will be out on August 31, as we all know. Then, on September 30, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, starring Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, will hit the theatres. The latest report is that Karthi’s film Sardar would be released on Diwali.

It has been officially announced yesterday that Karthi starrer Sardar will also be released on Diwali. The release date poster was unveiled a day before the actor’s birthday on May 25.

However, the running for Sardar may not be as smooth as Karthi’s other releases because it will have a direct clash with Ajith Kumar’s next, tentatively titled AK61. AK61 is also slated for a Diwali release. Made by the same team that brought you Ajith’s Valimai, AK61 is directed by H Vinoth and will co-star Manju Warrier, Samuthikkani, John Kokkan and others. Reports suggest that Ajith will play the role of a college professor with negative shades.

On the other hand, Sardar will have Karthi enact a double role, one of a cop and another an intelligence agent. Directed by PS Mithran, and produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures, Sardar will star Raashi Khanna opposite Karthi and marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Chunkey Pandey.

Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans share a perpetual rivalry and their films have clashed at the box office in the past. However, this is the first time Karthi and Ajith films are clashing at the box office. It remains to be seen which one emerges victorious.

