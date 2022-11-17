Karthi's Sardar To Release On This OTT Soon; Know Date and Platform

Critically acclaimed Tamil film Sardar hit the theatres on October 21 and impressed the fans as well as the film fraternity. Recently, the film completed 25 days of its theatrical run. After getting a massive amount of love from everyone, Karthi shared a Tweet that said, “Heartfelt thanks to all my dear fans and audience for a respectable victory. We are joyously entering the 25th Day of Sardar."

Sardar’s OTT release was finalized even before the film was released in theatres. P. S. Mithran wrote and directed the film. Sardar will be available on Aha Tamil on November 18. The makers intend to release both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film at the same time.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the film grossed over Rs. 100 crores at the box office worldwide, according to trade reports.

Sardar is directed by S Lakshman Kumar and produced by Prince Pictures, starring Karthi in the lead role. Karthi is seen in a double role alongside Raashii Khanna. Aside from the leads, the film features prominent performances by Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma, and Munishkanth.

According to reports, Sardar is also Chunky Pandey’s debut in Tamil cinema. Furthermore, actress Laila, who has not appeared in a film in over a decade, will be seen in the film. The film’s music was composed by the renowned G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here