Kartik Aaryan Admits He Has Dated a Bollywood Actress In The Past | Deets Inside

In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan admitted that he has dated a Bollywood actress in the past. On being asked if he has ever dated somebody from Bollywood, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said ‘Yes’ but refrained from naming the actress. He further talked about infidelity in the industry and mentioned how it is often reported as dating if two actors are spotted together. Kartik further argued that even if four people go out, pictures of two get published, therefore sparking dating rumours.

“If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were ‘spotted’ together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends? If four people go out, they’ll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you’re ‘spotted’ with someone else later," Kartik Aaryan told Ranveer Allahabadia as cited by Hindustan Times.

On being asked what challenges he faced in dating an actress, Kartik said, “It is not about this profession, it is more about person to person."

Earlier there were reports of Kartik Aaryan dating his ‘Love Aaj Kal’ co-star Sara Ali Khan. However, they later parted ways. It should be noted that the rumoured couple never made their relationship official in public.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu was released on May 20. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already earned over Rs 66 crore in four days and is now inching close to Rs 100 crore mark. The film earned Rs 14.11 crore, Rs 18.34 crore and Rs 23.51 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, it saw a fall and collected Rs 10.75 crore taking its total earning so far in India to Rs 66.71 crore.

Apart from this, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and will be released in November this year.

