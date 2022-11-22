Kartik Aaryan and Divyenndu To Reunite For Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3? Mirzapur Actor Says... | Exclusive

It has been 12 years since Pyaar Ka Punchnama was released. The Luv Ranjan film, which marked the debut of Kartik Aayan and Divyenndu in lead roles, was a massive hit. Even today, dialogues from the film are revisited by fans. While a sequel was released in 2015, Divyenndu wasn’t a part of it. Recently, News18.com caught up with Divyenndu and asked him if he would reunite with Kartik for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 film.

The actor confessed that there have been no talks with him about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 as of yet but he would ‘love to collaborate’ with Kartik and the team. “So far, aisi koi baat nahi hai. But would love to collaborate with (Kartik Aaryan)," he told us.

Advertisement

“Jo aapki pehli film hoti hai, wo humesha aapke dil ke bahut kareeb hoti hai (Your first film is always close to you). Those filmmakers, that team, saath mein shuruwat kari hoti hai, dil ke bahut kareeb hoti hai toh agar hua toh acha hai (We all began together so that will always be a team close to my heart. If it happens, it would be great) but as of now, there is no news about it," he added.

Watch the interview here:

Meanwhile, producer Abhishek Pathak has confirmed that there is an idea for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 in place. A source told Pinkvilla earlier this month Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan are keen on reuniting for the third film. While we wait for an update from the team, Divyenndu has been busy with his releases. He was last seen in Thai Massage, playing the lead with Gajraj Rao. Fans are also hoping that the actor returns as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur 3.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kartik, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, has a few projects in the pipeline as well. These include Shehzada, Ekta Kapoor-backed Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s next, Captain India with Hansal Mehta and Hera Pheri 3, in which he is rumoured to be replacing Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here