Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Dance To The Tunes of Dhol As They Promote Shehzada In Punjab; Watch

After working together in Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are back for their next venture Shehzada. On January 12, the on-screen duo launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai. The actors then headed to Punjab to promote their movie on the occasion of Lohri. Videos and pictures from their grand welcome are now all over the internet.

Kartik and Kriti were greeted with the traditional ‘phulkari dupatta’. The Shehzada stars were also made to dance to the tunes of dhol and even tried their hands at bhangra. Soon after the video was shared online, fans rushed to the post and complimented the actors. One of them wrote, “Vibe he vibe he," while others ended up filling the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. In case you missed the video, check it out here:

Post their Punjab tour, the actors will head to Kutch for the kite flying festival and to promote their film.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch event recently, Kriti Sanon talked about reuniting with Kartik Aaryan and said, “It was lovely working with him. He is a friend and I am comfortable working with him. It was as entertaining an experience as the film was. Rohit [Dhawan] has worked extremely hard on this."

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides Kartik and Kriti, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. Shehzada will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

The actors, who are moving from strength to strength with big-budget projects, have several other movies in their respective pipelines. While Kartik Aaryan will focus on Sameer Vidwans’ directorial Satyaprem Ki Katha, Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Captain India, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Ganapath and Adipurush.

