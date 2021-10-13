Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Film 'Shehzada' Goes on Floors, to Release on Nov 2022

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan’s new film “Shehzada", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has gone on floors. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the movie will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Billed as an action-packed, musical and family film, “Shehzada" began production on Tuesday with a massive set erected in the city. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Dhawan is known for making the 2016 actioner “Dishoom" and romantic-comedy “Desi Boyz", which released in 2011. For “Shehzada", he is once again collaborating with music composer Pritam who had scored for both of his previous projects. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Kartik wrote, “Shehzada- Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince."

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada’," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

The film will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming months. Aman Gill said Dhawan has been working “diligently and passionately" since last year to make the film in the best possible way.

“We all are excited to back his vision in bringing this film to audiences on the big screen in theatres next year. Allu sir and I are very happy to collaborate with Bhushanji for this film," he added.

Both Aaryan and Sanon, who had earlier collaborated in the romantic-comedy “Luka Chuppi", have a packed slate.

While Aaryan will be next seen in films like “Dhamaka", “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and “Freddy", Sanon will feature in “Hum Do Hamare Do", “Bachchan Pandey", “Bhediya" and “Adipurush", which will see her playing the iconic character of goddess Sita.

