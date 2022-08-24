Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna Snapped Together; Joining Hands For a Project?

Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. If the former has won everyone’s heart with his recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performance, the latter became a household name after she played the role of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise. However, if reports are to be believed, the two superstars are now all set to come together for a project.

Kartik and Rashmika were snapped together in the city on Tuesday night. Kartik kept his look casual as he wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with black jeans. On the other hand, Rashmika stunned in a beige crop top which she paired with black pants and a cap. They smiled for the lens as they were caught by the paparazzi.

While it is not yet confirmed if Kartik and Rashmika are teaming up for a project, a report by Pinkvilla claims that the two actors are likely to work together for an advertisement. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film will hit theatres in February next year. Besides this, he will also be seen in Captain India and Freddy. Kartik recently started shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha in which he will share the screen once again with is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Apart from these, Kartik also has Kabir Khan’s yet-to-be-titled movie in his kitty.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Telugu movie Sita Raman along with Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. She is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut along with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. Besides this, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animals with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides these, Rashmika will also be seen in the sequel of Pushpa along with Allu Arjun.

