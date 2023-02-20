Looks like exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are friends once again. Days after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they have now started following each other on Instagram. Yes, you read it right. While Kartik and Sara had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup, they are once again following one another now. In fact, the two also liked each other’s recent Instagram posts.

This comes days after the two stars were snapped together in Udaipur, Rajasthan when a picture of the duo also went viral on social media. Later, reacting to it, Kartik told Sidharth Kanan, “We happened to be at the same place so someone ended up taking our picture. There were a lot of people there who were taking our pictures, I am surprised only one or two pictures surfaced."

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Later, Kartik also reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else)."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Next, he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha. He also has Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline. On the other hand, Sara will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

