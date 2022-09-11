Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Sit Together At An Award Show, Video of Them Chatting Go Viral

It is no secret that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dather each other in the past. Even though the two have now parted ways and have always maintained silence over their past relationship, they were seen chatting at a recent award show.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Kartik and Sara can be seen sitting together at a table and can also be seen interacting with each other. Not just this but as reported by Hindustan Times, when Kartik won the best actor award for his film Dhamaka, Sara clapped for him and congratulated him.

This is not the first time that Kartik and Sara crossed paths at an award show. Earlier this year, during another award show, the two met each other and also posed for the paparazzi together.

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways.

Recently, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Later, Kartik also reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else)."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has sparked dating rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill after she was spotted having dinner with him recently. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several films in hi pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. He also has Freddy in his pipeline. Apart from these, Kartik recently signed Aashiqui 3 too.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

