Kartik Aaryan Announces Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu; Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to Tie the Knot at This Venue

Kartik Aaryan has signed his new film. It is none other than the 3rd part of the Aashiqui franchise- Aashiqui 3. What’s better- he would be collaborating with Anurag Basu for this one!

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Announces Aashiqui 3, To Collaborate with Anurag Basu for The First Time; See Post

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for a long time now. Although there is no official confirmation, a recent report states that the celebrity wedding is just around the corner. And if the report is anything to go by, the venue has also been decided.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to Tie the Knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Bungalow: Report

Advertisement

When it comes to showing love, affection and adulation for her mother, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee is always forthcoming with her words. The star kid who is celebrating her 23rd birthday today has yet again won everyone’s heart with her overwhelming thank-you note for her mother.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xynaGw72E38" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Also Read: Birthday Girl Renee Sen Thanks Mother Sushmita Sen For Shaping Her Into the Woman She is Today

Sita Ramam, the recent heartwarming blockbuster starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released on August 5 to positive reviews from audiences. It has proven to be a profitable venture at the box office. Being hailed as one of the best love stories released this year, the success of Sita Ramam caused the makers to announce a Hindi theatrical release, which took place on September 2. Now, just days after the Hindi version hit theatres, the makers have yet another announcement.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Sita Ramam Locks OTT Release Date; Know Platform

Advertisement

R.Balki’s ‘Chup’ has created quite the buzz across the country. From the mysterious motion picture to having Amitabh Bachchan’s original score in the movie, the film has garnered a lot of curiosity and anticipation amongst fans. The makers have released the trailer for the inquisitive audiences on 5th sept. Now, the trailer is out and it promises an intriguing crime thriller, with a tribute to Guru Dutt and a cinematic twist.

Also Read: Chup Trailer: Serial Killer Out to Get Film Critics in R Balki’s Tribute to Guru Dutt; Watch

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here