Kartik Aaryan Bags Kabir Khan Film After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Success, Sajid Nadiadwala To Produce; Deets Inside

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala made a grand announcement about his next big project featuring the nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The movie would be helmed by none other than Kabir Khan who has previously delivered box office hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

The yet-to-be-titled film that would be jointly produced by Sajid and Kabir is touted to be a big scale production which is based on a true story. The makers have also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan would be seen in a unique avatar that would be totally different from all his previous acting stints.

Advertisement

The news has already piqued the interest of movie buffs who are eager to see the dream collaboration of three prominent faces from Bollywood. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps for now, the movie itself is expected to release sometimes earlier in 2023.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan’s recent blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has garnered over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. It is a remake of Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead. As per recent reports, Shehzada will class with Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Though Aaryan’s upcoming film was originally slated to be released in November, the film has been postponed to next year’s Valentine’s Day weekend- February 10, 2023.

The actor would also feature in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyanarayan ki Katha where he would star opposite Kiara Adavani. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy opposite Alaya F.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.