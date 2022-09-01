Kartik Aaryan Believes One Flop Film Can End His Bollywood Career Because...

Kartik Aaryan has been making major strides in the B-Town with his recent Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Anees Bazmee’s directorial which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles earned more than Rs 250 crores worldwide. Needless to say, the film has already set the benchmark high for Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films. While the actor now has several big movies in his pipeline, can one flop end his career? Well, at least the actor thinks so.

In a recent interview with The Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan shared his opinions on being an outsider in the industry and talked about how he is not backed by anyone. He further mentioned that he believes one flop movie can end his career and can ‘remove’ his name from the directors’ list. However, Kartik also added that he feels grateful for wherever he is today.

“I am not padded, and my back is not taken care of. I don’t know how an insider would feel, but as an outsider, I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won’t have someone who will create a project of that level for me. I am lucky. I am grateful that with all the highs and lows, I am here. If I make a mistake or have a flop, I just want that the directors shouldn’t remove me from other projects," the actor said.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. He also has Freddy in his pipeline.

