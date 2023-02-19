Earlier this month, a couple of pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from Udaipur went viral. The actors were spotted together ahead of Valentine’s Day, sparking rumours of the duo reuniting after their break-up. However, Kartik has now clarified that it is not the case. They were in Udaipur at the same time and happened to run-in into each other at the time.

Speaking with Sidharth Kanan, Kartik said, “We happened to be at the same place so someone ended up taking our picture. There were a lot of people there who were taking our pictures, I am surprised only one or two pictures surfaced."

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were spotted chatting up in Udaipur. While it appeared at the time that they were together, it was later revealed that Sara was with her mother Amrita Singh while Kartik was in the city to promote Shehzada. The actors have not reunited for a film since their sole film together, Love Aaj Kal. When Kartik was asked if they are doing a film together anytime soon, Kartik said that they’ve not been offered a film together. “As of now, there is no such announcement," he added.

Kartik and Sara reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. When Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said. To which, Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

On the work front, Kartik released his new film Shehzada this weekend. A remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film has opened to mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has a few movies in the pipeline, including Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

