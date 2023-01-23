Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence on Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Dating Rumours, Says 'Main 100 Per Cent...'

When Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan worked together for Love Aaj Kal (2020), they were rumoured to be dating each other. But the two actors broke up shortly after the release. Later, Kartik was also rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday. And therefore, in a recent interview, Kartik was left blushing when he was accused of getting attached to every of his film’s leading heroine.

Kartik appeared on Aap Ki Adalat when the host Rajat Sharma accused him of the same. The actor blushed and responded by saying that he is a ‘generous person’. Kartik further mentioned he may not be dating every person he goes out with for a coffee.

“Sir, I will tell you the truth only, but I am thinking how many truths! sir, I like coffee so if anyone asks me to go out then I know that the person will also have coffee so I tend to go with them for that reason. I am a very generous person and that news comes out… beyond that there is nothing I have created no record. If two people are seen together, that is all that takes to create news that they are dating.. I think that if I go out to have coffee with you then also they will say the same!" he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

The Freddy actor further claimed that he is ‘100 per cent single’ and added that all his dates are blocked with the producers for the next two years. “I am 100% single.. all my dates are locked for the next two years, I am working with Sajid Sir. I don’t have time to drink any coffee now," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will hit theatres on February 10, 2023. Besides Shehzada, Kartik also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline. He will reportedly also be a part of Hera Pheri 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News here