Kartik Aaryan Calls Alaya F 'Fireball of Energy' as She Celebrates 25th Birthday

Alaya F turned 25 on Monday. On the occasion, her Freddy co-star Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of the duo along with a special message for her.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 19:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan wishes Freddy co-star Alaya F.

It is Alaya F’s birthday. The actress turns 25 today. To mark the special occasion, Kartik Aaryan, her co-star in the upcoming film Freddy, shared a special celebratory message to the youngster via his Instagram stories. Currently, both Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F are on a promotional spree to brace fans for the dark film. Now, on Alaya’s birthday, the lead actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the duo donning customized Freddy T-shirts.

While doing so, Kartik hailed Alaya as an extremely talented person. He wrote, “Freddy ki taraf se (From Freddy’s side) Happy Birthday to the fireball of energy and extremely talented Alaya F." In the photo, the lead stars can be seen standing close to each other as Aaryan captures the moment in a selfie. Take a look at it here:

Kartik Aaryan wishes Alaya F on her birthday.

This comes just days after Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 22. Previously, it was Alaya who sent out a heart-warming wish for Kartik Aaryan by sharing a series of stills from their upcoming film. The youngster revealed she felt butterfly ‘grateful’ to be a part of the film. “Your dedication and drive are unparalleled, your fire is contagious! Very grateful I got to be Freddy’s Kainaaz! Happy, happy, happiest birthday Kartik Aaryan," articulated Alaya F.

RELATED NEWS

Alaya F marked her 25th birthday in the presence of her close friends and family members in a lavish party that took place at what appears to be her house. Standing right beside her parents, the Bollywood star cut a double-layered chocolate cake with a contagious smile on her face. The birthday girl also received a sweet kiss from her father, in a video that she shared on Instagram.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy chronicles the life of an innocent-looking man who is a dentist during the day but turns into a murderer at night. The makers have opted to release the thriller digitally via the OTT platform Disney + Hostar on December 2.

first published: November 28, 2022, 19:06 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 19:06 IST
