Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 'Friendship Day' on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's 5th Anniversary

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the 5 year anniversary of his blockbuster movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik shared a montage video on his Instagram account and said that exactly five years ago, the “day turned into Friendship’s day.” The actor dropped the clip of the iconic climax scene from the movie, featuring him along with Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Penning down a “Thank you” note along with the video, Kartik expressed his gratitude towards the audience for accepting his character Sonu, wholeheartedly. He added that audiences loved his character to such an extent that Sonu turned ‘an inseparable part of everyone’s life.’

“5 years ago this day turned into Friendship’s day. And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye,” wrote in the caption before adding hashtag “5 years of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.”

Advertisement

The video features the much-loved iconic scene from the film, showing Kartik’s character Sonu asking his friend Tittu (essayed by Sunny) to choose between his friend and the woman he is about to marry—Sweety (Nushrratt). The clip also has Arijit Singh’s super hit track Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film.

Released on this day in 2018, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also featured Alok Nath, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Ayesha Raza in prominent roles. The film witnessed a splendid run at the box office. The impeccable comic timing by the trio of Kartik, Nushrratt, and Sunny was loved so much by the audience that the movie joined the elite 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Kartik was last seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Next, the actor will star in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. He also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. Nushrratt, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her comedy film Selfiee. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will hit the theatres on February 24, and apart from Nushrratt, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Advertisement

Sunny Singh will be next seen in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, which is expected to hit the theatres around June this year. Sunny will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here