Kartik Aaryan Contracts Covid-19 for the Second Time: 'Sab Kuch Itna Positive Chal Raha Tha...'

Kartik Aaryan is currently collecting praises for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film opened to a positive response and has been doing well at the box office. However, with so many positive things happening around him, Kartik has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 as well. This is the second time Kartik has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first tie being in 2021.

The actor shared the news in a hilarious way. Sharing a photo of him, he wrote, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya 😂"

Take a look at the post:

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The movie is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 movie of the same name. The film revolved around an NRI and his wife, who decided to return to their ancestral house but soon encounter some ghostly activities.

The film surpassed all expectations and received an overwhelming response from the audience. In the film, Kartik Aaryan also performed on iconic Ami Je Tomar song which originally belonged to Vidya Balan. Days after the film’s release, Kartik Aaryan opened up about how nervous he was to recreate the magic that Vidya had earlier created with Ami Ji Tomar.

The actor recently took to his official Instagram account and dropped an edited video of his and Vidya Balan’s Ami Ji Tomar performance. The clip features several glimpses of Vidya too from the first part of the movie where she can be seen grooving to the climax song. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “This has my heart!! Was terribly nervous to perform on the epic #AmijeTomar Hope I was able to live up" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Freddy and

Shehzada.

