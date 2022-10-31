Kartik Aaryan Declares Diet Food Is Not Tasty As He Enjoys a Mouth Watering Meal of Noodles

Kartik Aaryan’s latest post has us craving for some Chinese food! The Shehzada actor on Monday declared that healthy food is not tasty by sharing a picture with a serving of noodles.

“Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota (Who says that diet food isn’t tasty?)," asked Kartik Aaryan before he added, “Main" with a finger pointing upwards emoticon. It seems like his well placed caption led many to believe that he was talking about noodles being ‘healthy.’ This includes director Farah Khan rushed to the comment section and wrote, “This is not looking like any diet food." Accompanying her, Archana L Pania said, “Error…Which diet is this? Jo chaho khao diet (Eat whatever you feel like.)"

His love for Chinese food is known to all as last year, Kartik was spotted near a Chinese corner enjoying his meal. “Bada Dhamaka daar Chinese tha yaar," he wrote while sharing a post.

Kartik is currently in Ahmedabad, shooting for his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Earlier, the actor decided to explore the local streets, and videos of the same went viral on the internet. On October 6, he finished wrapping up the first schedule of his film. “And on the day of Dussehra, a month-long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of Satya Prem Ki Katha comes to an end with lots of celebration and mini garba," Kartik penned along with a series of pictures and videos from the bash. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres in June of next year.

In terms of Kartik’s professional life, apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor is looking forward to Shehzada where his co-stars are Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala. He also has Ektaa Kapoor’s new venture ‘Freddy’, where he will star opposite Alaya F.

