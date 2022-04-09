Kartik Aaryan Drops Hilarious Video From The Kapil Sharma Show To Send Birthday Love To His Dad

Kartik Aaryan found the cutest way to wish his father Dr. Manish Tiwari on his birthday. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a funny video from his visit to The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Kartik’s father about how he feels when he sees his son romancing different actresses on-screen. “Dr. sahab kaisa lagta hai jab aapka beta alag alag actors ke sath bade parde par romance karta hai (Dr. how do you feel when your son romances other female actors on screen)?" Kapil asks. While Kartik replies to the question by saying his father must be proud of it, Dr. Manish’s answer leaves everyone in splits. “Kaash aisa hota ki mein bhi kar pata aisa (I wish I could do the same)," he said making everyone laugh.

Sharing the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Kaash main aapki tarah doctor ban pata Happy Birthday Papa (I wish I could become a doctor like you. Happy birthday papa)" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Several of Kartik’s fans took to the comment section of his post and sent birthday wishes to his father. “Happiest birthday to International Father in Law," one of the fans wrote. Even comedian Zakir Khan dropped a number of laughing emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada in Mauritius. Earlier this week, a few pictures of the actor went viral on social media which left fans wondering if he was shooting for an action sequence. Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead and is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie will be released on November 4, 2022. Apart from this, Kartik has several other movies lined up as well including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.