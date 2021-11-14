Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Chinese Food at Roadside Stall; Fans Dub Him 'Most Down-to-earth Star'

Kartik Aaryan has time and again won over the Internet with his humility and simplicity. The actor belongs to a middle-class family from Gwalior and has made a name for himself in Bollywood without any godfather.

The actor yet again left his fans impressed with his simplicity after a video of him enjoying Chinese food at a roadside food stall in Mumbai went viral on social media. For his casual outing, the actor opted for a denim look and was all smiles for the paparazzi. He also posed for some pictures with a few fans before zooming back to his home. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One fan wrote, “He is the most down-to-earth star." While another said, “He is so humble."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was most recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming film Dhamaka. Kartik had a gala time with BB15 host Salman Khan while discussing his role as a journalist in Dhamaka. During a rapid-fire round on the show, Salman asked Kartik, “Agar mein actor nahi hota toh kya hota?"

To this, Kartik humorously replied by saying, “Sir agar aap actor nahi hote, toh hum kya karte?" Salman then revealed, “Toh phir aap Salman khan the director ke saath kaam karte aur Salman Khan aapka competition nahi hota". “Sir sign kar lijiye!" Kartik cheekily replied. Both Kartik and Salman burst into laughter.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka will stream on Netflix from November 19. As per a statement, the movie follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal. Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film.

