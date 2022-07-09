Kartik Aaryan Enjoys The Rolling Stones Concert; Farah Khan Says 'Make Mick Do Bhool Bhulaiyaa Step'

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by taking a long vacation to Europe with his team. The actor has been in Europe for the past few days, and recently, he and his team attended the Rolling Stones concert held there. Now. The star has posted pictures from his ‘mad rock n roll night’.

Taking to his Twitter, Kartik posted several pictures and videos from the concert. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen in a pink hoodie, sticking his tongue out like a true fan. He posed with his team as he took the selfie. Check out the picture here:

That’s not all! Earlier, he had posted videos from the concert as well. Captioning the post as ‘Jagger Swagger’, he gave a glimpse of the performance that night. In another post, he had shared the excitement of all the fans and audience present there to catch The Rolling Stones live. Farah Khan also commented to the post and wrote, “Make mick do the bhool bhulaiya step😂" See the posts here:

Well, Kartik sure knows how to have fun. Earlier, the actor was spotted by some fans, who could not believe that Kartik Aaryan was roaming around in the streets of Europe. When a fan had approached for an autograph saying that his friends are not believing that he is Kartik Aaryan, the actor joked ‘Aadhar card dikhau kya?’

Kartik might be celebrating the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, but he also has several projects lined up. He recently wrapped the shoot of Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has Freddy alongside Alaya F. He will also be seen in Satyanarayan Ki Katha and in Hansal Mehta helmed Captain India.

