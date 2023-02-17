Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to amaze everyone with his acting skills in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake Shehzada. Prior to this, the actor had an exciting 2022 after his film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 emerged as a blockbuster. Not only that, but the actor also received praise for his menacing performance in Freddy. Thus, it’s evident that Kartik Aaryan has managed to climb the highest rungs of the ladder in such a short time and with all kinds of films in his kitty. Shehzada marks the actor’s segue into mass entertainers followed by Satyaprem Ki Katha which is a full-fledged romantic film. The actor recently opened up about his choice of films.

In an interview with ETimes, Kartik Aaryan explained that he wants to play safe with the kinds of films he would like to do. He shared, “Maybe, next is serious! Or next is a serious love story. I’m playing safe. I didn’t imagine it to be like this. I mean, there was a thought behind choosing such films. But there was not a thought that this film will come after this or this film will come after this. It became like that on its own. But there was this choice of scripts which thankfully was coming to me, and it was a conscious decision to do such films. A mix of a romantic thriller like Freddy, a dark thriller, and then suddenly switching gears to a film as massy as Shehzada."

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had said at the time of the trailer launch, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Adding to this, Allu Aravind had expressed, “We’ll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it’s sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)’s record."

