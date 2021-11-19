Kartik Aaryan Fans Dedicate 'Kartik Purnima' Festival to the Dhamaka Star, Fast for Him

Kartik Aaryan’s fans have dedicated the festival of Kartik Purnima to the star in a cute and unique way. As the country celebrates Kartik Purnima today, fans of the actor have given it a new meaning. Several of Kartik Aaryan fans have dedicated the day to the star, posting videos on social media sending him their love. One fan also fasted for the good health of the actor.

With his boyish charm and relatable appeal, Kartik has gained a dedicated fan following ever since his first film. With a massive line-up of big ticket films, the actor’s career is reaching new heights. His latest film, Dhamaka, which has released today, has also generated quite the buzz.

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, fans have been expressing their love, sharing videos, performing rituals and even fasting on the occasion for him. And not just girls, even young boys have been celebrating Kartik Purnima in honour of the actor. A fan boy of Kartik kept a fast for the actor, while many other girls prepared some sweet delicacies for their favourite actor.

Another female fan broke her fast for the actor on video:

Fans have shown their love on social media with a huge number of videos and messages for their favourite actor. Tweeted a fan along with a video, “Hey, Kartik Aaryan, I painted these cute bottles for you which lights up just like you light up our world कार्तिक पूर्णिमा."

Shared another die-hard fan, “We don’t need a day to celebrate you Kartyik Aaryan but on this beautiful day of Kartik Purnima, celebrating it with this sweet sweet brownie. Hope I could share it with you."

Fans also took to their social media platforms to delve into what they love about Kartik Aaryan. Shared a fan who is a football enthusiast, “Kartik Aaryan you are my idol and when I got to know that you love football as much as I do, my happiness was roof high! Happy कार्तिक पूर्णिमा"

Here’s a peek at some of the other video dedications to Kartik:

Kartik, who shot to fame with the Pyar Ka Punchnama franchise, is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood with movies like Bhool Bhulaiya and Shehzada in the pipeline.

